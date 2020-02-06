Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Tradegate
06.02.20
08:13 Uhr
42,500 Euro
+1,910
+4,71 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,000
43,000
08:14
42,000
43,000
08:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA42,500+4,71 %