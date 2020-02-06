

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence major Boeing and the U.S. Navy successfully linked manned and unmanned growlers in a test. The U.S. Navy flew two Boeing EA-18G Growlers as autonomous unmanned air systems, using a third manned Growler as their mission controller.



In a statement, the company said the tests demonstrated the ability of F/A-18 Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler pilots to remotely control fighter and attack platforms from the cockpit.



With this, F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers can perform combat missions with unmanned systems.



The tests were conducted at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. 21 demonstration missions were completed over the course of four flights.



Tom Brandt, Boeing Manned-UnManned Teaming demonstration lead, said, 'It could provide synergy with other U.S. Navy unmanned systems in development across the spectrum and in other services... This technology allows the Navy to extend the reach of sensors while keeping manned aircraft out of harm's way. ...It has the potential to increase survivability as well as situational awareness.'



The flights were conducted during the Navy Warfare Development Command's annual fleet experiment or FLEX exercises.



The EA-18G Growler, a variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet, can disrupt, deceive or deny a broad range of military electronic systems including radar and communication systems.



The EA-18G took its first flight in 2006, and completed its first combat deployment in 2011. In addition to the U.S. Navy, the Growler is flown by Australia and Finland military forces.



