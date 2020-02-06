Starr Insurance Companies recently hosted a group of one hundred brokers and risk managers to mark the opening of Starr's commercial lines presence across the Iberian Peninsula, expanding the company's European network.

Madrid is the latest addition to Starr's presence in Europe, which includes the UK, Benelux countries, Central and Eastern Europe. Juan Carro Arbelo, recently named Regional Manager for Insurance, Iberia, will head business development in this important market. The European region offers a wide breadth of Starr's insurance portfolio, which includes property, casualty, accident, aviation and marine.

Addressing Starr's invited guests at the reception held at Teatro Real, Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO, Starr Insurance Companies, said, "Our business has grown rapidly around the world for more than a decade, but Europe has been a particularly important market for us to serve. The Iberian Peninsula represents a major opportunity for us to accelerate that growth."

Jim Herbert, head of the UK and Europe for Starr, hosted the event, along with a select group of other senior Starr Europe executives.

[Click here for photos from the event.]

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

