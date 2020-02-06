6 February 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company" or "Augmentum") is pleased to announce that N+1 Singer has been appointed as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

N+1 Singer will work alongside Peel Hunt LLP, the Company's existing Corporate Broker.

About Augmentum

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.