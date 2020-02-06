Gamesys Group PLC: Gamesys Group Lowers Cost of Debt

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), a leading international online gaming operator, is pleased to announce that its existing credit facilities, comprising of a £250m First Lien Term Loan, a €336m First Lien Term Loan, and a Revolving Credit Facility (together the "Facilities"), have been successfully repriced to lower the overall cost of debt by 50 bps while maintaining the interest rate step downs based on future leverage ratios. The annualised interest saving based upon the debt balances as of 6th February 2020 is approximately £2.7m.

Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer, said: "We are pleased to announce the debt repricing which represents another demonstration of the growth and stability of our underlying businesses. The interest saving for Gamesys is significant, and I'd like to personally thank our lenders for their continued support."

Macquarie Corporate Holdings PTY Limited (UK Branch) acted as sole physical bookrunner on the transaction.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

