

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders for December. Orders are forecast to climb 0.6 percent on month, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1000 against the greenback, 120.90 against the yen, 1.0713 against the franc and 0.8471 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



