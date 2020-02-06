MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports 11% Sales Growth and Positive LFL Sales Growth in 4Q 2019 Driven by Significant Traffic Improvement 06-Feb-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Reports 11% Sales Growth and Positive LFL Sales Growth in 4Q 2019 Driven by Significant Traffic Improvement ****************************************************************************** ************************************ Krasnodar, Russia (6 February, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and FY2019 operating and unaudited financial results. 4Q 2019 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 11.0% y-o-y to RUB 368.2 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 357.0 billion representing 9.2% y-o-y growth; ? Wholesale revenue increased by 135.2% y-o-y to RUB 11.3 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products; ? LFL[1] sales growth stood at 0.1% on 0.3% average ticket growth and 0.2% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 228 stores[2] on net basis (115 convenience stores, 6 supermarkets and 107 drogerie stores). Total store base as of December 31, 2019 reached 20,725 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 96 thousand sq. m. (or 12.7% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 164 convenience stores and 69 drogerie stores. As of December 31, 2019 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 69% and 50% respectively; ? Gross Profit stood at RUB 79.7 billion with margin of 21.7% (down 198 bps y-o-y) on lower trading margin, higher logistics costs, shrinkage and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format; ? Reported EBITDA was RUB 20.0 billion with 5.4% margin down 154 bps y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics and slightly increased SG&A expenses partially offset by higher y-o-y other operating income; ? Net income in 4Q 2019 decreased by 51.2% y-o-y and stood at RUB 4.0 billion. Net income margin decreased by 140 bps y-o-y to 1.1%. FY 2019 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 1,368.7 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 1,332.9 billion representing 9.5% y-o-y growth; ? Wholesale revenue increased by 77.4% y-o-y to RUB 35.8 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products; ? LFL[3] sales growth stood at 0.4% on 2.8% average ticket growth and 2.3% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 2,377 stores[4] on net basis (1,195 convenience stores, 6 supermarket and 1,176 drogerie stores). Total store base as of December 31, 2019 reached 20,725 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 814 thousand sq. m. (or 12.7% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 2,341 stores, including 1,615 convenience stores, 5 supermarkets and 721 drogerie stores; ? Gross Profit stood at RUB 312.0 billion with a margin of 22.8% (down 114 bps y-o-y) on lower trading margin, higher shrinkage and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format; ? Reported EBITDA was RUB 83.1 billion with 6.1% margin down 117 bps y-o-y. Adjusted[5] EBITDA margin was 6.8%; ? Net income decreased by 49.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.1 billion. Net income margin decreased by 146 bps y-o-y to 1.3%. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "In the fourth quarter we continued introducing changes to our assortment, developing category management, implementing measures to improve on-shelf availability and rolling out our loyalty program. Despite lower inflations rates, growing competition and high base of the previous year, we see positive dynamics of LFL sales driven by steadily improving traffic. Importantly, this came as a result of net inflow of new unique customers from other chains and increased visit frequency. And we see this trading momentum continuing in January. Improvement of operating efficiency of existing store base, optimisation of key business processes and strict cost control remain our priorities and are the main growth drivers in 2020. The Company will continue its organic expansion next year with higher return requirements aimed at delivering additional value to our shareholders." Key events in 4Q and after the reported period: ? Magnit announced dividends for 9M 2019 in the total amount of c. RUB 15 billion or RUB 147.19 per one ordinary share; ? Two issues of the exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion each with an interest rate of 6.9% and 6.6% per annum correspondingly were placed on MoEx. Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the both bond issues; ? Magnit issued over 33 million loyalty cards with the number of active users reaching around 20 million. Company-wide the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty cards was 39% with penetration in sales reaching 58%[6]. In the pilot regions the share of tickets was above 50% with penetration in sales reaching 64%; ? In November Magnit opened its first superstore - a revamped Magnit Family hypermarket; ? S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of Magnit at "BB" with stable outlook; ? In November Magnit joined the Consumer Goods Forum highlighting the Company's commitment to implement sustainable business practices; ? Over 350 suppliers participated in Magnit Commercial Conference held in Sochi where Jan Dunning together with other management team members shared 2020 plans and discussed recent Company's developments; ? Andrey Bodrov, who joined Magnit in September 2019 as the Chief Investment Officer, was included in the Management Board. 4Q & FY 2019 Operating Results Retail Sales 4Q 2018 4Q Change Change FY FY Change Change 201 , % 201 201 , % 9 8 9 Total Net 326,857 356 30,096 9.2% 1,2 1,3 116,078 9.5% Retail Sales, ,95 16, 32, million RUB 3 851 929 Convenience 244,523 270 25,861 10.6% 917 1,0 102,546 11.2% Stores[7] ,38 ,85 20, 4 3 400 Supermarkets[8] 56,226 53, -2,391 -4.3% 207 200 -7,338 -3.5% 834 ,43 ,09 4 6 Drogerie Stores 25,951 31, 5,242 20.2% 91, 109 18,671 20.5% 193 000 ,67 0 Other 157 1,5 1,384 n/a 564 2,7 2,199 389.9% Formats[9] 41 63 Number of 1,113 1,2 105 9.5% 4,3 4,6 320 7.3% Tickets, 18 70 90 million Convenience 935 1,0 87 9.3% 3,6 3,9 273 7.4% stores 22 90 63 Supermarkets 101 95 -6 -5.7% 395 379 -16 -4.2% Drogerie Stores 76 95 19 24.9% 283 339 56 19.8% Other Formats 1 5 5 n/a 2 10 8 n/a Average 294 293 -1 -0.2% 278 284 6 2.1% Ticket[10], RUB Convenience 261 264 3 1.1% 249 258 9 3.5% stores Supermarkets 558 567 9 1.6% 525 528 3 0.7% Drogerie Stores 340 327 -13 -3.8% 322 324 2 0.6% Other Formats 307 275 -32 -10.3% 289 271 -18 -6.3% Stores and Selling Space 4Q 4Q Change Change, FY FY Change Change 2018 2019 % 2018 2019 , % Number of 18,348 20,7 2,377 13.0% 18,3 20,7 2,377 13.0% Stores (EOP) 25 48 25 Convenience 13,427 14,6 1,195 8.9% 13,4 14,6 1,195 8.9% Stores 22 27 22 Supermarkets 467 473 6 1.3% 467 473 6 1.3% Drogerie 4,454 5,63 1,176 26.4% 4,45 5,63 1,176 26.4% Stores 0 4 0 Store 996 321 -675 -67.8% 2,38 2,84 457 19.2% Openings 4 1 (Gross) Convenience 645 204 -441 -68.4% 1,59 1,63 35 2.2% Stores 5 0 Supermarkets 12 6 -6 -50.0% 23 9 -14 -60.9% Drogerie 339 111 -228 -67.3% 766 1,20 436 56.9% Stores 2 Store 40 93 53 132.5% 334 464 130 38.9% Closures Convenience 31 89 58 187.1% 293 435 142 48.5% Stores Supermarkets 2 0 -2 -100.0% 7 3 -4 -57.1% Drogerie 7 4 -3 -42.9% 34 26 -8 -23.5% Stores Store 956 228 -728 -76.2% 2,05 2,37 327 16.0% Openings 0 7 (Net) Convenience 614 115 -499 -81.3% 1,30 1,19 -107 -8.2% Stores 2 5 Supermarkets 10 6 -4 -40.0% 16 6 -10 -62.5% Drogerie 332 107 -225 -67.8% 732 1,17 444 60.7% Stores 6 Total 6,425 7,23 814 12.7% 6,42 7,23 814 12.7% Selling 8 5 8 Space (EOP), th. sq.m Convenience 4,444 4,95 508 11.4% 4,44 4,95 508 11.4% Stores 2 4 2 Supermarkets 942 948 6 0.7% 942 948 6 0.7%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)