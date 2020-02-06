DJ Magnit Reports 11% Sales Growth and Positive LFL Sales Growth in 4Q 2019 Driven by Significant Traffic Improvement

Krasnodar, Russia (6 February, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and FY2019 operating and unaudited financial results. 4Q 2019 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 11.0% y-o-y to RUB 368.2 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 357.0 billion representing 9.2% y-o-y growth; ? Wholesale revenue increased by 135.2% y-o-y to RUB 11.3 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products; ? LFL[1] sales growth stood at 0.1% on 0.3% average ticket growth and 0.2% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 228 stores[2] on net basis (115 convenience stores, 6 supermarkets and 107 drogerie stores). Total store base as of December 31, 2019 reached 20,725 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 96 thousand sq. m. (or 12.7% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 164 convenience stores and 69 drogerie stores. As of December 31, 2019 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 69% and 50% respectively; ? Gross Profit stood at RUB 79.7 billion with margin of 21.7% (down 198 bps y-o-y) on lower trading margin, higher logistics costs, shrinkage and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format; ? Reported EBITDA was RUB 20.0 billion with 5.4% margin down 154 bps y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics and slightly increased SG&A expenses partially offset by higher y-o-y other operating income; ? Net income in 4Q 2019 decreased by 51.2% y-o-y and stood at RUB 4.0 billion. Net income margin decreased by 140 bps y-o-y to 1.1%. FY 2019 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 1,368.7 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 1,332.9 billion representing 9.5% y-o-y growth; ? Wholesale revenue increased by 77.4% y-o-y to RUB 35.8 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products; ? LFL[3] sales growth stood at 0.4% on 2.8% average ticket growth and 2.3% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 2,377 stores[4] on net basis (1,195 convenience stores, 6 supermarket and 1,176 drogerie stores). Total store base as of December 31, 2019 reached 20,725 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 814 thousand sq. m. (or 12.7% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 2,341 stores, including 1,615 convenience stores, 5 supermarkets and 721 drogerie stores; ? Gross Profit stood at RUB 312.0 billion with a margin of 22.8% (down 114 bps y-o-y) on lower trading margin, higher shrinkage and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format; ? Reported EBITDA was RUB 83.1 billion with 6.1% margin down 117 bps y-o-y. Adjusted[5] EBITDA margin was 6.8%; ? Net income decreased by 49.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.1 billion. Net income margin decreased by 146 bps y-o-y to 1.3%. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "In the fourth quarter we continued introducing changes to our assortment, developing category management, implementing measures to improve on-shelf availability and rolling out our loyalty program. Despite lower inflations rates, growing competition and high base of the previous year, we see positive dynamics of LFL sales driven by steadily improving traffic. Importantly, this came as a result of net inflow of new unique customers from other chains and increased visit frequency. And we see this trading momentum continuing in January. Improvement of operating efficiency of existing store base, optimisation of key business processes and strict cost control remain our priorities and are the main growth drivers in 2020. The Company will continue its organic expansion next year with higher return requirements aimed at delivering additional value to our shareholders." Key events in 4Q and after the reported period: ? Magnit announced dividends for 9M 2019 in the total amount of c. RUB 15 billion or RUB 147.19 per one ordinary share; ? Two issues of the exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion each with an interest rate of 6.9% and 6.6% per annum correspondingly were placed on MoEx. Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the both bond issues; ? Magnit issued over 33 million loyalty cards with the number of active users reaching around 20 million. Company-wide the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty cards was 39% with penetration in sales reaching 58%[6]. In the pilot regions the share of tickets was above 50% with penetration in sales reaching 64%; ? In November Magnit opened its first superstore - a revamped Magnit Family hypermarket; ? S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of Magnit at "BB" with stable outlook; ? In November Magnit joined the Consumer Goods Forum highlighting the Company's commitment to implement sustainable business practices; ? Over 350 suppliers participated in Magnit Commercial Conference held in Sochi where Jan Dunning together with other management team members shared 2020 plans and discussed recent Company's developments; ? Andrey Bodrov, who joined Magnit in September 2019 as the Chief Investment Officer, was included in the Management Board. 4Q & FY 2019 Operating Results Retail Sales 4Q 2018 4Q Change Change FY FY Change Change 201 , % 201 201 , % 9 8 9 Total Net 326,857 356 30,096 9.2% 1,2 1,3 116,078 9.5% Retail Sales, ,95 16, 32, million RUB 3 851 929 Convenience 244,523 270 25,861 10.6% 917 1,0 102,546 11.2% Stores[7] ,38 ,85 20, 4 3 400 Supermarkets[8] 56,226 53, -2,391 -4.3% 207 200 -7,338 -3.5% 834 ,43 ,09 4 6 Drogerie Stores 25,951 31, 5,242 20.2% 91, 109 18,671 20.5% 193 000 ,67 0 Other 157 1,5 1,384 n/a 564 2,7 2,199 389.9% Formats[9] 41 63 Number of 1,113 1,2 105 9.5% 4,3 4,6 320 7.3% Tickets, 18 70 90 million Convenience 935 1,0 87 9.3% 3,6 3,9 273 7.4% stores 22 90 63 Supermarkets 101 95 -6 -5.7% 395 379 -16 -4.2% Drogerie Stores 76 95 19 24.9% 283 339 56 19.8% Other Formats 1 5 5 n/a 2 10 8 n/a Average 294 293 -1 -0.2% 278 284 6 2.1% Ticket[10], RUB Convenience 261 264 3 1.1% 249 258 9 3.5% stores Supermarkets 558 567 9 1.6% 525 528 3 0.7% Drogerie Stores 340 327 -13 -3.8% 322 324 2 0.6% Other Formats 307 275 -32 -10.3% 289 271 -18 -6.3% Stores and Selling Space 4Q 4Q Change Change, FY FY Change Change 2018 2019 % 2018 2019 , % Number of 18,348 20,7 2,377 13.0% 18,3 20,7 2,377 13.0% Stores (EOP) 25 48 25 Convenience 13,427 14,6 1,195 8.9% 13,4 14,6 1,195 8.9% Stores 22 27 22 Supermarkets 467 473 6 1.3% 467 473 6 1.3% Drogerie 4,454 5,63 1,176 26.4% 4,45 5,63 1,176 26.4% Stores 0 4 0 Store 996 321 -675 -67.8% 2,38 2,84 457 19.2% Openings 4 1 (Gross) Convenience 645 204 -441 -68.4% 1,59 1,63 35 2.2% Stores 5 0 Supermarkets 12 6 -6 -50.0% 23 9 -14 -60.9% Drogerie 339 111 -228 -67.3% 766 1,20 436 56.9% Stores 2 Store 40 93 53 132.5% 334 464 130 38.9% Closures Convenience 31 89 58 187.1% 293 435 142 48.5% Stores Supermarkets 2 0 -2 -100.0% 7 3 -4 -57.1% Drogerie 7 4 -3 -42.9% 34 26 -8 -23.5% Stores Store 956 228 -728 -76.2% 2,05 2,37 327 16.0% Openings 0 7 (Net) Convenience 614 115 -499 -81.3% 1,30 1,19 -107 -8.2% Stores 2 5 Supermarkets 10 6 -4 -40.0% 16 6 -10 -62.5% Drogerie 332 107 -225 -67.8% 732 1,17 444 60.7% Stores 6 Total 6,425 7,23 814 12.7% 6,42 7,23 814 12.7% Selling 8 5 8 Space (EOP), th. sq.m Convenience 4,444 4,95 508 11.4% 4,44 4,95 508 11.4% Stores 2 4 2 Supermarkets 942 948 6 0.7% 942 948 6 0.7%

Drogerie 1,036 1,30 267 25.8% 1,03 1,30 267 25.8% Stores 2 6 2 Other 3 36 33 n/a 3 36 33 n/a Formats Selling 332 96 -237 -71.2% 670 814 144 21.5% Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m Convenience 239 52 -187 -78.3% 486 508 22 4.5% Stores Supermarkets 11 8 -3 -31.0% 11 6 -5 -44.7% Drogerie 81 23 -58 -71.9% 171 267 96 55.8% Stores Other 1 13 12 n/a 1 33 32 n/a Formats LFL results 4Q 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 0.3% -0.2% 0.1% Convenience stores 1.0% 0.2% 1.2% Supermarkets 1.8% -7.1% -5.4% Drogerie Stores -2.9% 4.8% 1.8% FY 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 2.8% -2.3% 0.4% Convenience stores 3.6% -2.2% 1.3% Supermarkets 1.6% -6.1% -4.6% Drogerie Stores 1.5% 1.6% 3.1% Trading performance Total sales in 4Q 2019 grew by 11.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 368.2 billion. Better result compared to the previous quarter was achieved thanks to accelerated retail sales and LFL sales growth partly offset by lower selling space growth (12.7% in 4Q 2019 vs 17.2% in 3Q 2019). Net retail sales in 4Q 2019 grew by 9.2% y-o-y (9.8% including VAT) and amounted to RUB 357.0 billion driven by a combination of 12.7% selling space growth and 0.1% LFL sales growth. LFL sales growth in 4Q 2019 turned positive and stood at 0.1% predominantly on significant LFL traffic improvement to -0.2% from -3.4% in 3Q 2019 and 0.3% LFL average ticket growth. LFL sales in 4Q 2019 improved compared to 3Q 2019 despite high base of 4Q 2018. LFL traffic demonstrated steady improvement each consecutive month of the quarter and turned positive in December demonstrating the best monthly result in 2019. This improvement was driven by an increase in the number of unique customers and visit frequency - the latter was even more pronounced in the end of the quarter showing gradual improvements throughout the reported period. In 4Q 2019 the Company continued seeing net inflow of customers from other players, mainly from larger formats and traditional retail. Positive LFL traffic dynamics was recorded across all formats and turned positive in the core convenience format first time since 3Q 2016. This was well supported by further improvements in assortment and shelf availability as well as ongoing loyalty card roll out. Since the start of the pilot Magnit issued about 33 million cards with the number of active users exceeding 60%. The Company is carefully monitoring the efficiency of its loyalty program in the three pilot regions where it was launched in March 2019 and is the most mature. In these regions the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty cards was above 50% with penetration in sales reaching 64%. The frequency of visits of loyalty card users in the pilot regions increased by 3%[11]. The share of customers shopping in Magnit stores of different format increased by 15 p.p. to 52%. Company-wide, the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty cards was 39% with penetration in sales reaching 58%. LFL ticket remained positive, although deteriorated from 2.8% in 3Q 2019 to 0.3% in 4Q 2019. While on-shelf inflation continued decelerating in the reported period in line with the overall dynamics in the country, lower average number of articles in the basket was the key factor of reduction of ticket growth and was especially visible in the last month of the year. "The Nutcracker" promo campaign held in December 2018 stimulated larger baskets and created high base effect for December 2019. Decline of the average number of SKUs and lower on-shelf inflation was partly compensated by on-going trading up effects. In the reported quarter promo intensity was the strongest within 2019 putting further pressure on basket size. The Company recorded y-o-y and q-o-q growth of promo share in 4Q 2019 following overall stronger promo intensity in the sector. Promo growth was partially driven by seasonal promotions, deeper discounts not fully covered by suppliers and continuous passive matrix sell-off as well as Company's initiative to communicate positive changes in the stores to customers. Active roll-out of the loyalty program with faster than expected growth of penetration was another addition to promo share growth. The growth rate of promo share started to decelerate in December compared to October and November. In January 2020 Magnit's promo activity was still higher y-o-y, but significantly reduced compared to the previous quarter without losing competitiveness as LFL sales and traffic growth continued improving vs previous months across all business segments. Store network development and performance by format Convenience segment generated 75.7% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 4Q 2019 Magnit opened (net) 115 convenience stores (compared to 614 in 4Q 2018) adding 52 thousand sq. m. Last year the Company redesigned 1,615 convenience stores compared to 1,126 in 2018 with the greater focus on Moscow and the North-West region. Sales in the convenience format grew by 10.6% driven by selling space growth of 11.4% and LFL sales growth of 1.2% in 4Q 2019. LFL traffic turned positive for the first time during last 3 years and stood at 0.2%. LFL average ticket growth decelerated to 1.0% in 4Q 2019. Supermarkets accounted for 15.1% of the Group's net retail sales. During 4Q 2019 Magnit opened 6 supermarkets (compared to 10 in 4Q 2018) adding 8 thousand sq. m. of selling space. Sales growth in this segment was -4.3% on the back of y-o-y selling space growth of 0.7% and negative LFL sales of 5.4%. Although the segment lagged behind performance of smaller formats, trading in 4Q showed gradual monthly improvements in the LFL stores, including both traffic and ticket. Share of the drogerie format in the total net retail sales continued growing and reached record high of 8.7% in the reported quarter. During 4Q 2019 Magnit opened 107 cosmetics stores (compared to 332 in 4Q 2018) and added 23 thousand sq. m. of selling space. For the full year of 2019 the Company opened record high number of 1,176 cosmetics stores vs 732 in 2018 strengthening its position as a market leader in the segment. Sales growth in the drogerie format in 4Q 2019 was 20.2% on the back of selling space growth of 25.8% and LFL sales growth of 1.8%. LFL traffic increased to 4.8% from 1.6% in 3Q 2019 - the highest result during last 4 years. LFL average ticket growth was -2.9% as a result of higher visit frequency combined with smaller baskets. Magnit continued its renovation program with 164 convenience stores and 69 drogerie stores being redesigned during the fourth quarter. As a result, the combined share of refurbished and new stores was 69% for convenience and 50% for drogerie format. 4Q 2019 Monthly Operating Results Retail Sales October Change November Change December Change Total net retail 109,824 10.0% 110,872 10.0% 136,256 8.0% sales, million RUB Convenience 84,410 11.8% 85,028 10.9% 100,945 9.3% Stores Supermarkets 15,646 -5.6% 16,250 -3.0% 21,939 -4.1% Drogerie Stores 9,371 21.8% 9,103 24.0% 12,720 16.5% Other Formats 398 n/a 491 n/a 652 n/a Number of 402 9.1% 388 9.2% 428 10.1% tickets, million Convenience 340 9.2% 328 9.0% 354 9.7% stores Supermarkets 30 -7.2% 30 -6.2% 35 -4.0% Drogerie Stores 30 24.4% 29 26.4% 36 24.1% Other Formats 1 n/a 2 n/a 2 n/a Average 273 0.8% 286 0.7% 319 -1.9% ticket[12], RUB Convenience 248 2.4% 260 1.7% 285 -0.4% stores Supermarkets 516 1.7% 546 3.4% 630 -0.2% Drogerie Stores 311 -2.1% 315 -1.9% 350 -6.1% Other Formats 267 -12.7% 271 -12.2% 284 -7.4% Within the fourth quarter sales growth decelerated from 10.0% in October to 8.0% in December driven by the slowdown of selling space growth from 16.2% in October to 12.7% in December due to fewer store openings. Average ticket decreased by 1.9% y-o-y but was improving every month of the quarter from RUB 273 in October to RUB 319 in December - the highest result in 2019. The number of tickets were also improving month by month reaching 428 million in December vs 402 million in October which represents growth of 10.1% in December y-o-y. Monthly LFL performance fully repeats this trend with December LFL traffic growth demonstrating the best monthly result in 2019. Adjusted for negative quality of days effect, LFL sales growth in December 2019 would be better by c. 1 p.p. Stores and Selling Space October Change November Change December Change Number of Stores 20,577 n/a 20,665 n/a 20,725 n/a (EOP) Convenience 14,533 n/a 14,584 n/a 14,622 n/a stores Supermarkets 468 n/a 469 n/a 473 n/a Drogerie Stores 5,576 n/a 5,612 n/a 5,630 n/a Store Openings 135 n/a 117 n/a 69 n/a (Gross) Convenience 78 n/a 79 n/a 47 n/a stores Supermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 4 n/a

Drogerie Stores 56 n/a 37 n/a 18 n/a Store Closures 55 n/a 29 n/a 9 n/a Convenience 52 n/a 28 n/a 9 n/a stores Supermarkets 0 n/a 0 n/a 0 n/a Drogerie Stores 3 n/a 1 n/a 0 n/a Store Openings 80 n/a 88 n/a 60 n/a (Net) Convenience 26 n/a 51 n/a 38 n/a stores Supermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 4 n/a Drogerie Stores 53 n/a 36 n/a 18 n/a Total Selling 7,173 16.2% 7,209 14.7% 7,238 12.7% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,913 15.5% 4,936 13.7% 4,952 11.4% stores Supermarkets 942 0.9% 944 1.1% 948 0.7% Drogerie Stores 1,290 31.6% 1,299 28.7% 1,302 25.8% Other Formats 27 n/a 30 n/a 36 n/a Selling Space 30 n/a 36 n/a 30 n/a Addition (Net), th. sq. m. Convenience 14 n/a 23 n/a 16 n/a stores Supermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 5 n/a Drogerie Stores 11 n/a 8 n/a 4 n/a Other Formats 4 n/a 3 n/a 6 n/a Financial results for 4Q and FY 2019 (IAS 17) million 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change RUB Total 368,206 331,641 11.0% 1,368,705 1,237,015 10.6% revenue Retail 356,953 326,857 9.2% 1,332,929 1,216,851 9.5% Wholesale 11,253 4,784 135.2% 35,777 20,164 77.4% Gross 79,747 78,399 1.7% 311,999 296,074 5.4% Profit Gross 21.7% 23.6% -198 bps 22.8% 23.9% -114 bps Margin, % SG&A, % of -20.9% -20.5% -38 bps -21.3% -20.5% -79 bps sales EBITDA 20,410 23,077 -11.6% 92,963 89,557 3.8% adjusted[1 3] EBITDA 5.5% 7.0% -142 bps 6.8% 7.2% -45 bps Margin adjusted EBITDA pre 20,410 23,077 -11.6% 85,100 89,557 -5.0% LTI[14] EBITDA 5.5% 7.0% -142 bps 6.2% 7.2% -102 bps Margin pre LTI, % EBITDA 19,957 23,077 -13.5% 83,101 89,557 -7.2% EBITDA 5.4% 7.0% -154 bps 6.1% 7.2% -117 bps Margin, % EBIT 7,595 13,612 -44.2% 36,313 53,040 -31.5% EBIT 2.1% 4.1% -204 bps 2.7% 4.3% -163 bps Margin, % Profit 3,939 10,675 -63.1% 21,999 42,699 -48.5% before tax Taxes 103 -2,390 -104.3% -4,864 -9,133 -46.7% Net Income 4,042 8,286 -51.2% 17,135 33,566 -49.0% Net Income 1.1% 2.5% -140 bps 1.3% 2.7% -146 bps Margin, % Total revenue in 4Q 2019 increased by 11.0% and stood at RUB 368.2 billion. Net retail sales in 4Q 2019 grew by 9.2% y-o-y (9.8% including VAT) and amounted to RUB 357.0 billion driven by a combination of 12.7% selling space growth (228 store additions) and 0.1% LFL sales growth. Wholesale revenue in 4Q 2019 increased by 135.2% up to RUB 11.3 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products. Share of wholesale segment increased from 1.4% in 4Q 2018 to 3.1% in 4Q 2019. Gross Profit in 4Q 2019 stood at RUB 79.7 billion with a margin of 21.7% down by 198 bps y-o-y on lower trading margin, higher logistics costs, shrinkage and increased share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format. Y-o-y growth of supply-chain costs was driven by an increase in the number of transport operations to serve higher inventory volumes and growing on-shelf availability. Shrinkage increased y-o-y, although improved q-o-q due to management initiatives related to renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers, changes in delivery schedule and other supply chain solutions. Despite the fact that on-shelf availability and ongoing assortment revision were the key priorities of the management in 2019 which resulted in higher frequency of deliveries, increased complexity of operations and exposure to additional shrinkage level, transportation costs and shrinkage demonstrated significant improvement compared to the previous quarter coming from implementation of a number of supply-chain initiatives, such as new delivery schemes, development of fresh platforms, fleet restructuring, renegotiation of vendor terms, etc. Shrinkage as a % of sales was steadily improving during the year and demonstrated 60 bps improvement in 4Q 2019 compared to 1Q 2019 while on-shelf availability exceeded 90% in the last months of the year. Drogerie format reached record high share of net retail sales of 8.7% compared to 7.9% a year ago, which had a positive impact on the gross margin. On the other side, growth of this format combined with better on-shelf availability resulted in higher inventory level. SG&A costs remained under control - some y-o-y increase was driven by increased depreciation and amortization expenses, inflation in electricity and cleaning tariffs and rental expenses compensated by a reduction in staff costs, advertising and packaging expenses. Personnel costs slightly improved both y-o-y and q-o-q thanks to continuous automation of key business processes and optimization of the headcount. Growth in cleaning expenses was primarily driven by a country-wide growth in tariffs as well as some additional focus on this important element of the new CVP resulting in higher standards and frequency of cleaning. Increase in electricity costs was related to annual indexation in July 2019. Marketing and advertising expenses decreased y-o-y on the back of more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns. Packaging and raw materials expense continued to decrease on improving purchasing terms and lower write-offs on the back of limits optimization. Other operating expenses increased predominantly due to insurance costs as a result of introduction of insurance program covering all network of stores and distribution centres. Depreciation of assets in 4Q 2019 was RUB 12.4 billion, 30.6% higher than in 4Q 2018. Under the new methodology, the Company has adjusted useful life of assets in line with the period of corresponding lease agreements. As a result, useful life of reconstructions has been decreased from 30 years to 10 years and depreciation has been recalculated accordingly. Depreciation of assets was also impacted by the non-cash impairment provision in the amount of RUB 1.0 billion as a result of impairment test of operating stores. Rental costs increased by 33 bps to 4.5% of sales driven by growing share of leased selling space (77.2% in 4Q 2019 versus 74.5% a year ago) partially offset by improvements of lease terms with landlords resulting in lower rental costs per sq. m of selling space. Reported EBITDA was RUB 20.0 billion with 5.4% margin down 154 bps y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics and slightly increased SG&A expenses partially offset by higher y-o-y other operating income. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.12% of sales - as a result EBITDA pre-LTI was 5.5%, while for the full year of 2019 LTI expenses amounted to 0.15% of total sales leading to EBITDA pre-LTI of 6.2%. In the fourth quarter the Company didn't record any significant one-off costs, while for the full year accident at Voronezh DC, changes in the management structure, passive stock sell-off and consulting fees contributed 0.57% of sales leading to EBITDA margin of 6.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8% for 2019. Net finance costs increased by 50.0% to RUB 3.9 billion compared to 4Q 2018 (RUB 2.6 billion) due to a combination of larger average amount of borrowings and higher cost of debt compared to the previous year. The Group revisited tax amounts paid in the previous years and amended tax declarations with regard to deductible expenses. Therefore, effective tax rate was negative in 4Q and 22.1% in FY 2019. As a result, net income in 4Q 2019 decreased by 51.2% y-o-y and stood at RUB 4.0 billion. Net income margin decreased by 140 bps y-o-y to 1.1%. Capex in 2019 increased by 9.0% or RUB 4.8 billion and stood at RUB 58.6 billion on the back of accelerated redesign (2,341 stores in 2019 vs 1,352 stores in 2018) and expansion program (2,841 stores on gross basis in 2019 vs 2,384 stores in 2018). Capex in 2019 came below the Company's guidance following stricter return requirements for new projects and lower than expected investment per sq. m. of selling space. Gross debt increased by RUB 19.6 billion and stood at RUB 184.2 billion as of 31 December 2019 due to acceleration of redesign programme and store openings, investments in the buy-back programme and two dividend payments within 2019 vs one within 2018. Net debt was RUB 175.3 billion compared to RUB 137.8 billion as of December 31, 2018. The net debt increase was due to higher gross debt and lower cash position related to unfavorable calendarization of payment days in 2019 vs 2018. Company's debt is fully RUB denominated matching revenue structure. As of end of 4Q 2019 it was 65% long-term debt. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.1x. 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Gross Debt, RUB 184.2 198.3 164.6 billion Net Debt, RUB 175.3 181.4 137.8 billion Net Debt/EBITDA 2.1x 2.1x 1.5x Financial results for 4Q and FY 2019 (IFRS 16)

million 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change RUB Total 368,206 331,641 11.0% 1,368,705 1,237,015 10.6% revenue Retail 356,953 326,857 9.2% 1,332,929 1,216,851 9.5% Wholesale 11,253 4,784 135.2% 35,777 20,164 77.4% Gross 79,747 78,399 1.7% 311,999 296,074 5.4% Profit Gross 21.7% 23.6% -198 bps 22.8% 23.9% -114 bps Margin, % SG&A, % of -19.0% -19.6% 58 bps -19.8% -19.1% -69 bps sales EBITDA 37,485 37,408 0.2% 157,161 144,962 8.4% adjusted EBITDA 10.2% 11.3% -110 bps 11.5% 11.7% -24 bps Margin adjusted EBITDA pre 37,485 37,408 0.2% 149,298 144,962 3.0% LTI EBITDA 10.2% 11.3% -110 bps 10.9% 11.7% -81 bps Margin pre LTI, % EBITDA 37,032 37,408 -1.0% 147,299 144,962 1.6% EBITDA 10.1% 11.3% -122 bps 10.8% 11.7% -96 bps Margin, % EBIT 15,422 17,311 -10.9% 58,384 71,809 -18.7% EBIT 4.2% 5.2% -103 bps 4.3% 5.8% -154 bps Margin, % Profit 3,857 6,759 -42.9% 11,874 32,759 -63.8% before tax Taxes 119 -1,606 -107.4% -2,839 -7,145 -60.3% Net Income 3,976 5,153 -22.8% 9,035 25,614 -64.7% Net Income 1.1% 1.6% -47 bps 0.7% 2.1% -141 bps Margin, % Financial Position Highlights as of 31.12.2019 (IFRS 16) Million RUB FY 2019 FY 2018[15] Inventories 218,874 182,141 Cash and cash equivalents 8,901 26,748 Long-term borrowings 119,632 93,736 Trade and other payables 161,631 131,101 Short-term borrowings and short-term 64,578 70,837 portion of long-term borrowings Improvement of on-shelf availability across all formats, organic growth of the Company's store network (12.7% selling space growth y-o-y), increased share of drogerie format to 8.7% of net retail sales leading to lower stock turnover, assortment changes in the large formats as well as supplier inflation resulted in RUB 36.7 billion increase of inventories to RUB 218.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. The Company has changed its accounting policy of vendor rebates allocation as management believes that the new approach provides more relevant information by categories of products and it aligns to the industry practice and aids comparability. The Group has applied changes of vendor rebates allocation between closing inventories and cost of goods sold methodology retrospectively. Impact on the bottom line of the Profit and Loss Statement was RUB 696 million in FY 2019 and RUB 299 million in FY 2018. More details will be available in the audited financial statements under IFRS to be released on March 16, 2020. FY 2020 Guidance Number of store openings (gross/net) Convenience Stores 700/250 Supermarkets 12/6 Drogerie Stores 1,130/1,100 Number of Redesigns Convenience Stores 900 Supermarkets 25 Drogerie Stores 380 CAPEX, RUB billion 60-65 In 2020 Magnit plans to open around 1,300 stores of different format on net basis as part of its organic expansion. The Company will continue seeking for small-to-medium size value-accretive M&A opportunities focusing on strengthening its positions in the existing regions. Store opening program of the current year reflects stricter return requirement and greater focus on operating efficiency. Closures include stores in different regions, which do not meet Company's profitability and return criteria. Capital expenditures projections for 2020 reflect reduction of investments in organic expansion and redesign as well as increased spending on efficiency projects focused on business development, such as optimization of supply-chain and IT infrastructure, and others. Efficiency of business operations and proper capital allocation are the key priority of the Company in the current year. The management team will focus on balancing promo investments and obtaining better coverage by suppliers, continuous improvement of supply chain expenses, shrinkage, further optimization of SG&A costs and finance expenses. Note: 1) This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016. 2) Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been opened for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. [2] The number of stores does not include pharmacies. [3] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been opened for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. [4] The number of stores does not include pharmacies. [5] Adjusted for the accident at Voronezh DC, changes in the management structure, passive stock sell-0ff and consulting fees [6] As of December 31, 2019 [7] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and Magnit Evening [8] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets, superstores and Magnit Cash&Carry [9] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices [10] Excluding VAT [11] As of December 31, 2019 [12] Excluding VAT [13] Adjusted for the accident on Voronezh DC, costs related to the management structure, inventory sell-off, consulting fees and LTI expense. [14] Long-Term Incentive Program [15] Inventories, deferred tax and retained earnings have been restated under the new accounting policy described below

