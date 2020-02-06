Respimat re-usable has a lower carbon footprint and reduces waste compared with single-use inhalers 1,2,3

re-usable has a lower carbon footprint and reduces waste compared with single-use inhalers The device has been designed with patient input and contains features that improve ease of handling and use4

Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that its Respimat re-usable inhaler device is the winner of the 2020 Pharmapack Eco-Design Award. The Pharmapack Awards celebrate the latest innovations from packaging companies within the drugs, medical devices, health products and veterinary drugs sectors.5

Respimat re-usable is an enhanced version of the well-established Respimat soft mist inhaler, providing benefits for the environment and patients.1,4 It significantly reduces waste and product carbon footprint (PCF)1,3,6 while most disposable plastic inhaler devices need to be replaced after the medication provided is used up, Respimat re-usable can be used with up to six medication cartridges before needing replacement.7,8,9 Respimat is also propellant-free, meaning its CO2 emissions are 20 times lower than those of commonly used pressurized metered-dose inhalers.1,3 By 2025, it is expected that 776 tons of plastic waste and 14,300 tons of CO2 emissions will be prevented as a result of Respimat re-usable.776 tons of plastic waste equals more than 77.6 million 0.5-liter PET bottles.10 It was also designed to offer simplified handling, with an easy-to-read dose indicator, better grip for daily use and easy assembly, taking into account patient feedback.11

"We developed the Respimat re-usable inhaler as part of our commitment to help patients and provide benefits beyond treatment," said Dr. Paola Casarosa, Head of Global Therapeutic Areas at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Respimat re-usable is the result of patient feedback, providing an inhaler with enhancements such as simplified handling and an easy-to-read dose indicator, and significantly reduced impact on the environment.11 A very important aim of Boehringer Ingelheim is to lower greenhouse gases and reduce waste, so we're proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area."

Boehringer Ingelheim views safeguarding the planet as an essential prerequisite wherever possible and maintains a focus on environmental protection.12 That is one of the major reasons Boehringer Ingelheim continues to invest in innovation and initiatives to protect the environment.12

