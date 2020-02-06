

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, Thursday said its group revenue for the nine months ended December 29, 2019 increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and also rose 4.5 percent on a working day adjusted basis.



The company added that overall, its recent trading performance was broadly in line with expectations.



Looking ahead, Royal Mail confirmed it outlook for adjusted Group operating profit in a range of 300 million pounds to 340 million pounds, before IFRS 16, for 2019-20.



Royal Mail noted that its performance in the nine-month period was impacted by 2.5 fewer working days in UKPIL compared to the prior year. This reduced UKPIL volume and revenue growth metrics by around 1 percentage point, on average.



UKPIL revenue grew 1.0 percent, or 2.1 percent on a working day adjusted basis. Parcel revenue growth more than offset the decline in letters.



GLS recorded revenue growth of 11.1 percent, or 7.3 percent excluding acquisitions.



Royal Mail said it was disappointed as CWU said it is preparing another ballot of its members for industrial action. The company added that it continues to offer CWU the opportunity for ongoing talks.



