Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Berlin
06.02.20
10:00 Uhr
2,295 Euro
+0,055
+2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,280
2,335
10:27
2,280
2,300
10:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENEL ENERGY PLC2,295+2,46 %