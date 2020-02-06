

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax surged 250 percent to $267.7 million from last year's $76.4 million.



Earnings per share were 35.0 pence, up 261 percent from 9.7 pence last year.



Gross premiums written increased 15 percent to $3.00 billion from prior year's $2.62 billion. Net premiums written grew 11 percent to $2.50 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Combined ratio was 100 percent, compared to 98 percent last year.



Further, the company announced second interim dividend of 8.2 pence per share, up from 7.8 pence last year. This brings full year dividends for the year to 12.3 pence, up from 11.7 pence a year ago.



Looking ahead, Andrew Horton, Chief executive officer, said the company anticipates achieving double digit premium growth once again in 2020.



