American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Receives Funding from the Government of Canada for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Project

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will receive advisory services and conditional funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the International Co-Innovation Action Plan (ICAP) between American Manganese Inc. (AMY) and Battery Safety Solutions B.V. (BSS).

The main objective of the ICAP is to develop a joint action plan and a Go-To-Market strategy between AMY and BSS for a demonstration lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling plant in Europe and North America based on the co-development and implementation of each firm's complementary innovative technologies.

"We are proud to receive support from the Government of Canada," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We believe American Manganese and Battery Safety Solutions are an excellent match for creating a complete life-cycle material recovery solution for spent and damaged lithium-ion batteries."

Battery Safety Solutions provides a leading solution with the highest possible recycling percentage for all batteries and a vast network of partners and suppliers. With a combined 65 years of knowledge and experience - BSS specializes in the collecting, storing, discharging, and dismantling lithium-ion batteries in Europe.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

