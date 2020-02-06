The airports of Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget will be provided with solar power by French solar company Urbasolar and energy provider GazelEnergie. The PV plants related to the contract are now in development and will begin delivering power in 2021.Paris-based international airport operator Groupe ADP has signed a 21-year PPA with French gas and electricity provider GazelEnergie and solar project developer Urbasolar for the electricity supply of its three airports of Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget. The electricity will be provided by three new solar plants that Urbasolar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...