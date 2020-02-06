AJ Lucas (AJL) has acquired Riverstone's interest in the UK shale gas explorer, Cuadrilla Resources. As a result, AJL's holding in Cuadrilla will increase from 47.6% to c 93%. Under the terms of Cuadrilla's shareholders' agreement, AJL has offered to acquire the shares of Cuadrilla's remaining shareholders on the same terms as those being acquired from Riverstone; this step is now underway. The remaining shares are primarily held by current and former Cuadrilla employees. The transaction should simplify decision making and alignment as AJL and Cuadrilla continue to work with regulators and other UK shale gas operators, providing information to allow the UK government to lift the current moratorium on hydraulic fracturing.

