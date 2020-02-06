HTB Launches Corporate Deposit Solutions

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has launched a new specialist business providing deposit solutions for large businesses and corporates. The team will be led by Lionel Ross, who brings over a decade of experience in the industry to HTB. Prior to joining HTB, Lionel held senior positions at leading UK banks, including Aldermore Bank and Investec Bank plc.

At HTB, he will be responsible for delivering a relationship-based service to corporate depositors that offers consistently competitive rates, same day on-boarding and efficient investment administration.

The new business will complement the existing personal and business savings proposition, headed by Stuart Hulme, Director of Savings and Marketing.

Stuart Hulme said: "We are delighted to welcome Lionel to the team. His wealth of experience and market knowledge will be invaluable as we look to drive our corporate deposit proposition. At HTB, every client relationship is a partnership and we are here to support our customers for the long term. I am looking forward to working with Lionel and building out our offering in this market."

Lionel Ross added: "With an established reputation for being a specialist, HTB is perfectly poised to provide a premium service to this underserved niche in the market."

"I'm delighted to join an organisation that places such an emphasis on client engagement and service excellence. It is an ethos that will resonate with corporate depositors and I look forward to delivering a market leading proposition to our clients."

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Business Finance, Development Finance and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

