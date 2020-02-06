Prodapt Announces Key Leadership Changes for the Next Phase of its Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting & managed services provider to the digital service provider (DSP) industry, announced changes to its executive leadership.

Rajesh Rathod, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Prodapt. In this role, he will assist the CEO & the Board in building strategic growth drivers focused on next-generation technology and capability development. As CTO, Rajesh will focus on scaling Prodapt labs, building next-gen technology offerings and IP frameworks to boost future growth, in addition to driving the M&A technology strategy. He will also oversee the learning & development function to prepare Prodaptians for the next phase of growth.

"Rajesh has built a robust technology delivery platform for Prodapt and has worked closely with the Board over the last ten years growing Prodapt. In his role as CTO, Prodapt will build IP and next-generation technology capabilities that position DSPs for the future," said Vedant Jhaver, CEO, Prodapt.

The company also announced the appointment of Sriram Natarajan as Executive Vice President & Head of Client Delivery. In this role, Sriram will lead global delivery & operations, which was managed by Rajesh Rathod thus far.

Sriram comes with 25+ years of experience managing client delivery across multiple business units & service lines. Before Prodapt, he was a business unit head at Cognizant, prior to which he led delivery for several verticals at Infosys. He was instrumental in the conversion and execution of large deals worth upwards of $1 Billion in TCV, including the largest bespoke business transformation project at Infosys.

"We're thrilled to have Sriram at Prodapt, his depth of experience in executing large transformation programs makes him a terrific asset," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "Sriram's passion for people development will strengthen our delivery leadership and propel us towards being the preferred partner for DSPs worldwide."

About Prodapt:

Prodapt is a consulting & managed services provider singularly focused on the telecom/DSP (digital service provider) industry. It helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams. Prodapt has specific frameworks and solution accelerators that accelerate time-to-benefit for clients.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

