5G System Integration Market Size Worth $43.7 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G system integration market size is estimated to reach USD43.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Robust increase in the investments to deploy 5G network infrastructures across key countries such as U.S., China, and Japan, has created the demand for integrating entire 5G infrastructure and applications across enterprises. This integration process will help enterprises to work as a centralized platform that will assist in reducing overall complexity in the system. Thus, the robust investments in building 5G infrastructure coupled with the rising need to set-up a 5G-enabled ecosystem are estimated to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The U.S. 5G system integration market is estimated to account for more than 30% share in the global market by 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% from 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed to rising investments by large 5G operators such as AT&T, Inc. and Verizon Communications in deploying 5G network infrastructures along with the rising demand for 5G system integration services across large enterprises to build a 5G-enabled ecosystem

Manufacturing sector is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to rising demand for 5G system integration services to provide seamless communication between sensors and robots

Large enterprises are highly focusing on building a 5G-enabled ecosystem, on the account of intense competition in the market. Thus, it is expected to propel the demand for infrastructure integration services during the next five years

Prominent market players are aggressively focusing on building partnerships and entering into agreements to strengthen their overall product portfolios as well as to enhance the global market presence

Key market players include Accenture Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Wipro Limited; Radisys Corporation; IBM Corporation; HPE; Oracle Corporation; HCL Technologies Limited; ALTRAN; AMDOCS; CA Technologies; Sigma Systems; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Ericsson; Keysight Technologies; and ECI TELECOM

Rapidly building smart cities has surged the adoption of numerous Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the globe. IoT devices require enhanced bandwidth to function appropriately. Thus, in order to provide high-speed broadband by supporting 5G New Radio (NR), such as sub-6GHz and mm Wave frequency bands, the entire infrastructure across these smart cities need to be upgraded in line with supporting fifth-generation radio network. Therefore, it is further estimated to increase the 5G system integration market growth from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, with the evolution of industry 4.0, adoption of industrial sensors and collaborative robots is gaining popularity in the manufacturing sector across the globe. Therefore, to deliver seamless network connectivity to these above-mentioned devices, it is anticipated to raise the demand for 5G system integration services to make entire manufacturing facilities compatible with supporting next-generation 5G NR.

A rapidly rising digital transformation has disrupted the entire operation of the manufacturing industry. This has increased the trend for the machine to machine (M2M) communications to increase overall productivity as well as streamline the whole process. As a result, this has further expanded the need for high broadband to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to the Industrial sensors and robots. Therefore, the growing need for high broadband connectivity to establish seamless communication between machines is expected to elevate the demand for 5G system integration services in the next five years. Furthermore, with the emergence of new technologies, such as network slicing and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), it is estimated to witness a rapid surge in the adoption of 5G system integration to reduce overall enterprise infrastructure costs. Moreover, to implement and manage the 5G system integration services, it would require highly trained professionals. This is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

