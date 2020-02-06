



SINGAPORE, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - WatchGuard has been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls. The Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals that have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using WatchGuard products.WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company's award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers."At WatchGuard, we pride ourselves on the success we've had in not only continuing to deliver innovative new security solutions to the market year after year, but also simplifying how they're deployed and managed," said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard."We believe that being recognized as a 2020 Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls is yet another proof point that these efforts are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners. We couldn't be more excited to continue meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations in this new decade."Here are some excerpts from customer reviews that contributed to the distinction: "WatchGuard has excellent support and products," Network Engineer in the Finance sector. "All the features and it's easy to manage," IT Manager in the Manufacturing sector.Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/network-firewalls.Gartner Peer Insights Customer's reviews of WatchGuard and its products, available on the customer's page: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/network-firewalls/vendor/watchguard.About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.WatchGuard's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.watchguard.com