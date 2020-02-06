

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as fears related to the coronavirus eased, a clutch of positive data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of its efforts to implement a recently signed trade deal.



The benchmark DAX was up 82 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,561 after climbing 1.5 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Bank shares surged 4 percent. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. holds a 3.1 percent stake in the German lender, making the Los Angeles-based firm one of its largest shareholders, according to a regulatory filing.



Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG rose half a percent after it reported preliminary sales revenues for fiscal 2019 of 844 million euros, up 8 percent from last year.



Osram Licht AG, a manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems and electronic control gears, gained 1.3 percent after confirming its FY20 outlook.



In economic releases, investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly in December.



Factory orders fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in December, following a revised 0.8 percent drop in November. Orders were forecast to grow 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, new orders slid 8.7 percent versus a 6 percent fall in November and an expected fall of 6.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX