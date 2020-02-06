The "2020 UK Hospital Hemostasis Testing Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts for 40 Assays, Emerging Tests, Technology Assessment, Instrumentation Review, Strategic Profiles of Leading Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from the author contains 402 pages, 28 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the UK hospital coagulation testing market, including:

Major issues pertaining to the UK coagulation laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

Volume and sales forecasts for 40 coagulation procedures performed in UK hospitals, including typical coagulation daily work loads.

Review of current instrumentation technologies, and a feature comparison of leading analyzers.

Reagent and instrument sales forecasts.

Sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers.

Review of coagulation technologies and their potential market applications.

Major opportunities for coagulation instruments and consumables.

Profiles of major current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for instrument and reagent suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Accriva

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPHEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

