

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation rose for the third month in a row in January, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.85 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.13 percent increase in December.



On a month-on-month basis, rose 0.59 percent in January.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy core consumer prices increased 1.33 percent annually in January and rose 0.69 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 3.11 percent annually in December, following a 3.42 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.37 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX