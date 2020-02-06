Cramo Plc: Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 February 2020, at 12.45 pm Finnish time (EET)

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc has received on 6 February 2020 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from EQT Fund Management S.à r.l (Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), acting in its own name and as the management company of EQT Public Value Fund and on behalf of EQT Public Value Fund, according to which EQT Public Value Investments S.à r.l.'s total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below the thresholds of ten (10) and five (5) percent on 6 February 2020. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total position of EQT Public Value Investments S.à r.l. according to the notification:

% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44,690,554 Position of previous

notification (if

applicable) 10.02% 0.00% 10.02% -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900476 0 - 0.00 - SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00

Additional information contained in the notification:

EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. submits this notification in its own name as the management company of EQT Public Value Fund FCP-RAIF and on behalf of EQT Public Value Fund FCP-RAIF, the controlling shareholder of EQT Public Value Investments S.à r.l., which was the legal owner of the shares in Cramo Plc.





CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO







Further information:

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com







Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets.