Correction: Citycon's Outlook Terminology in the Financial Statements Release for 1 January - 31 December 2019 and in the Release Regarding Updated Guidance Policy

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock exchange releases published by Citycon earlier today at 9:00 a.m. EET and 9:05 a.m. EET contained an incorrect term "million" in the outlook. The adjusted EPRA EPS stated in the releases was EUR 0.720-0.820 million. The correct outlook for adjusted EPRA EPS is EUR 0.720-0.820.

Below is Citycon's corrected Outlook for 2020:

Citycon forecasts the 2020 EPRA Earnings per share (basic) to be EUR 0.815-0.915. Furthermore, the Direct operating profit is expected to be in the range of EUR 191-209 million and adjusted EPRA EPS in the range of EUR 0.720-0.820.

The incorrect terminology in the two earlier releases was the following:

Citycon forecasts the 2020 EPRA Earnings per share (basic) to be EUR 0.815-0.915. Furthermore, the Direct operating profit is expected to be in the range of EUR 191-209 million and adjusted EPRA EPS in the range of EUR 0.720-0.820 million.

The Financial Review 2019 and Financial Statements Release Q4, published as attachments to Citycon's financial information releases have been corrected respectively, and published as attachments to this correction release and on the company's website.

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com.

Contact:



Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/correction--citycon-s-outlook-terminology-in-the-financial-statements-release-for-1-january---31-dec,c3029006

The following files are available for download: