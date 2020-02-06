Astrocast today announces the signing of a new contract with Spaceflight for the launch of 10 additional IoT nanosatellites. This new contract will be the 6th launch booked with Spaceflight for Astrocast. Both Astrocast's test and fully functional satellites were also launched with Spaceflight within the last year. In total, Spaceflight is now set to launch 30 of the 100 satellites that will complete the Astrocast IoT Nanosatellite Network. The launch of the satellites is expected to take place in late 2021.

"Spaceflight was founded to provide cost effective, reliable rideshare launch services for smallsat companies, such as Astrocast," said Curt Blake, CEO and president of Spaceflight. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Astrocast as both our companies strive to expand accessibility of an innovative service."

Today only 10% of the earth has access to terrestrial communication networks. However, IoT devices in the remotest areas still need the ability to establish two-way communications to send data such as status information and updates. Astrocast's IoT Nanosatellite Network of 100 CubeSats is specifically designed to transmit and receive low bandwidth data from IoT devices anywhere in the world. Whether a marine buoy in the deep sea or water purification station in the world's most remote village, Astrocast will allow companies to exchange data with millions of devices around the globe. Astrocast will be the first IoT nanosatellite constellation to deliver:

100% coverage of the globe including remote areas

Lowest latency nanosatellite IoT network

Global L-Band frequencies

256 bit encryption with multi-level security

Patented data protocol developed and optimized for satellite IoT in partnership with Airbus

Communication module smaller than a credit card using a revolutionary low-cost and ultra-low power patented chipset developed in collaboration with the CEA

Miniaturized and low-cost antenna

Low-cost data plans

Web application for monitoring assets and subscription plan

"Access to space is the number one challenge for this industry. Astrocast is at an accelerated phase in company growth where it is critical to have experienced partners deploying our constellation," said Kjell Karlsen CFO of Astrocast. "Spaceflight has proven to be a reliable partner from our very first launch. We couldn't ask for a better launch and mission management service."

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA, in partnership with the European Space Agency, Airbus, and Thuraya, is developing an advanced nanosatellite network for the Internet of things (IoT). Airbus, the CEA and Astrocast have developed a low-cost ASIC and data-protocol that provides the most power efficient satellite modem for IoT applications. The constellation will consist of 100 CubeSat satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and will provide low latency global coverage. Astrocast was founded in 2014 by the developers of SwissCube, one of the longest lasting, operational nanosatellites in space. For more information visit www.astrocast.com.

