Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.6368 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59749432 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 45051 EQS News ID: 969559 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 06, 2020 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)