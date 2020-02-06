Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.0405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 108702357 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 45083 EQS News ID: 969625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)