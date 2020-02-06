Following from the news release of 27 November, 2019, Dr. Michael Smurfit is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of The Kildare Hotel Country Club ('The K Club') in Straffan, Kildare, Ireland to Mr. Michael Fetherston.

Dr. Michael Smurfit said: "The completion of the sale of the K Club represents the end of an era for me and my family. Again, I extend my sincere gratitude to the K Club team and its members for their loyalty and support over many years.

About The Kildare Hotel Country Club

The luxury AA Five Red-star resort, located in County Kildare, Ireland, sits on 550-acre estate featuring a 134 bedroom hotel, a spa facility, two bars, one fine dining restaurant and conference facilities. The resort features two Arnold Palmer 18-hole championship golf courses the Palmer and Smurfit courses; together with two club houses, The K Club has hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup, the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and thirteen European Opens. The resort facilities include the award-winning dining facilities including The Byerley Turk restaurant, Vintage Crop Cocktail Bar together with 2 restaurants and three bars within the golf course club houses. The conference and banqueting facilities are extensive -extending to 18 rooms.

Built in 1832 on the banks of the River Liffey, the original house was modelled on a French Château and still retains many of its original architectural features, artwork and antiques. The K Club opened as a luxury hotel in 1991 and was Ireland's first AA Five Red Star Property.

The mature estate covers 550 acres and includes two gate lodges, a stunning Victorian walled garden, a riverside log cabin, a fishing lodge and fishing on the River Liffey which runs through the resort. The resident ghillies offer fly fishing on the river and horse riding and clay pigeon shooting are also available along with a range of different country pursuits.

