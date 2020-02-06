Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 104.308 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8372200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 45149 EQS News ID: 969757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)