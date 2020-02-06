Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.7017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5313136 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 45195 EQS News ID: 969851 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)