Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6654223 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 45201 EQS News ID: 969863 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 05:47 ET (10:47 GMT)