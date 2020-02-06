Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.7093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1649246 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 45212 EQS News ID: 969885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 06, 2020 05:47 ET (10:47 GMT)