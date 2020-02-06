Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAW LN) Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 11:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 136.9185 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104200 CODE: MVAW LN ISIN: LU1389266302 ISIN: LU1389266302 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAW LN Sequence No.: 45124 EQS News ID: 969707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 05:52 ET (10:52 GMT)