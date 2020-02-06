

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $977 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $4.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 167.5% to $38.25 billion from $14.30 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $0.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.31 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.20 -Revenue (Q4): $38.25 Bln vs. $14.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de