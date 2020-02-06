Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.23p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---