

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) initiated its adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted income from operations in a range of $18.00 to $18.60 per share on total adjusted revenues between $154.00 billion and $156.00 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.59 per share on revenues of $148.74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de