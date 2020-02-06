

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the first time in a year in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 5.3 percent increase in November.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent annually in December, after a 3.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 3.8 percent in December, following a 1.4 percent decrease in the prior month.



In 2019, industrial production rose 5.4 percent compared to 2018.



