

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate fell marginally for the tenth month in a row in November, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate decreased to 16.5 percent in November from 16.6 percent in October. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 18.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 104,254 persons to 772,614 in the previous year in November and fell by 8,701 persons compared to the prior month.



The number of employed persons rose by 76,463 persons from a year earlier and fell by 6,990 persons from the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, declined to 36.1 percent in November from 39.7 percent last year.



