

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $792.0 million, or $6.93 per share. This compares with $820.4 million, or $7.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $857.6 million or $7.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.17 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $857.6 Mln. vs. $785.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.50 vs. $6.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.92 -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



