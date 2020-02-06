SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Feb-2020 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) CFO Position/statu s b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description Ordinary shares of 1p of the financial instrument, type of GB00B0KM9T71 instrument Identification code b) Nature of Sale of shares the transaction c) Price(s) Names Price(s) Volume(s) and volume(s) Alex Smith 374p 100,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total GBP3.74 100,000 GBP374,000.00 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 05/02/2020 transaction f) Place of London Stock Exchange the transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 45231 EQS News ID: 969957 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 06, 2020 06:23 ET (11:23 GMT)