

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly at the end of 2019, reflecting the weakness in foreign demand, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Factory orders fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in December, following a revised 0.8 percent drop in November. This was the biggest decrease since February and confounded the expected growth of 0.7 percent.



Domestic orders grew 1.4 percent, while foreign demand decreased 4.5 percent in December. Orders from the euro area plunged 13.9 percent.



On the other hand, demand from other countries grew 2.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, new orders slid 8.7 percent versus a 6 percent fall in November. Economists had forecast a decrease of 6.6 percent.



In the fourth quarter, manufacturing orders were down 0.5 percent from the preceding three months.



The economy ministry said the outlook for industrial activity remains subdued.



Further, data showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, much bigger than the 0.4 percent fall seen in November.



Despite some tentative positive signs from soft data that point to a bottoming out of the manufacturing slump, the hard reality looks completely different, Carsten Brzeski, an ING economist, said.



The sheer impact of coronavirus on the Chinese economy will be enough to affect the German industry and delay any rebound, the economist noted. Particularly the German automotive and engineering industries' supply chains are well integrated and dependent on China.



The significant decline in orders suggests that industrial production is likely to decline again in the first quarter, especially as the outbreak of the coronavirus in China will probably prove as an additional burden, Ralph Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank, said.



Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production for December on Friday. Economists forecast output to drop 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in November.



The Purchasing Managers' survey from IHS Markit, released on Thursday, showed that Germany's construction sector carried strong momentum in January. The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 from 53.8 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX