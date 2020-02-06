

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) reported that its third-quarter net loss narrowed to $13.85 million or $0.27 per share from $30.95 million or $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income for the latest-quarter was $35.4 million or $0.69 per share.



Net sales for the quarter decreased to $704.67 million from $807.90 million last year.



After accounting for the impact of the divestitures, sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were up 8% organically from the comparable prior year period. Growth was driven by increased volumes on Airbus commercial programs, military rotorcraft components, aftermarket accessory services and legacy structures programs.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share and revenues of $680.81 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boeing and Triumph agreed that advance repayments will be deferred from Triumph's fiscal fourth quarter and have reached agreement on the rate at which Triumph will continue to manufacture content for the 737 Max program in the near term to protect continuity of supply to Boeing.



The companies also agreed to explore balanced solutions to address a number of business considerations between both companies, including certain fiscal 2021 advance repayments.



The Boeing 737 MAX program historically has contributed a single-digit percentage of annual revenue. Triumph now expects the fiscal year 2020 revenue impact from the reduction in rates from the beginning of the year to be less than 3% of sales with similar impacts to operating income and cash.



Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and including the timing of pending program transfers, Triumph continues to expect that net sales for fiscal year 2020 will be about $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.



The company cut its GAAP earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2020 to a range of $1.28 - $1.48 from the prior outlook of $1.34 - $2.35



The company has narrowed its annual adjusted earning per share to a range of $2.35 to $2.55 from the prior range of $2.35 to $2.95.



Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $2.55 per share on annual revenues of $2.87 billion.



