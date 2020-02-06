The "Italian Electric Bus Charging Station Market Research Report: By Type, Power, Charger Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the Italian electric bus charging station market generated a revenue of $12.3 million and is projected to reach $44.8 million in 2025, registering a 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The market is growing due to the rising deployment of electric buses in public fleet and government support for electric buses. Electric bus charging stations are also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, charge points, and electric recharging points and are utilized to charge the batteries of electric buses.

A key driving factor of the Italian electric bus charging station market is the increasing support by the government for the adoption of electric buses. For example, the Italian government has kept aside an amount of $4,371.55 million for the time period of 2019-2033 for shifting to electric and other new-energy-fueled buses in sub-urban and urban areas. Because of such initiatives, the traditional buses in the urban areas are projected to be replaced by electric buses. Major cities such as Milan, Cagliari, and Turin are changing their public transport rapidly.

The introduction of fast-charging stations is creating wide opportunities in the Italian electric bus charging station market. Various regions in the country are focusing on reducing their carbon emissions, due to which cities and municipalities are increasingly becoming inclined toward clean transportation, such as electric buses. This growing interest in electric buses in the country has led the public-owned utilities and private companies to increase their focus on installing fast-charging infrastructure. Attributed to this, battery electric buses will be able to offer uninterrupted service without carrying large batteries.

A key trend in the Italian electric bus charging station market is the increasing preference for opportunity charging buses. The reason for this is the advantages provided by such buses over depot charging system-based buses. Overnight charging is required in depot charging buses, due to which their battery is larger. The large battery increases the weight of the buses and requires significant space in the bus. In addition to this, range of the bus is affected as well. Because of these factors, the preference for opportunity charging system-based buses is on the rise in the country.

Thus, the market is growing considerably due to the rising support by the country's government for increasing the adoption of electric buses.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Overnight charger

4.1.1.2 Opportunity charger

4.1.2 By Power

4.1.2.1 22 kW

4.1.2.2 22-50 kW

4.1.2.3 51-150 kW

4.1.2.4 >150 kW

4.1.3 By Charger

4.1.3.1 On-board

4.1.3.2 Off-board

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing preference for opportunity charging buses

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Government push for electric buses

4.3.2.2 Rise in deployment of electric buses in public fleet

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High cost of equipment and installation

4.3.3.2 Increasing availability of trolley and natural gas buses

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Introduction of fast-charging stations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Government Policies and Regulation

5.1 Europe

5.2 Italy

Chapter 6. Potential Strategies for Charging Commercial Electric Vehicles

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strategies for Charging Commercial Electric Vehicles

6.3 Charging Business Model

Chapter 7. Europe Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Italy Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Power

8.3 By Charger

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 List of Players and Their Offerings in Italy and Europe

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players in Italy and Europe

9.4 Product Benchmarking of OEMs in Italy and Europe

9.5 Recent Activities of Major Players

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Heliox B.V.

10.2 JEMA Energy S.A.

10.3 Schunk Carbon Technology

10.4 Bombardier Inc.

10.5 Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

10.6 Powerdale NV

10.7 BYD Co. Ltd.

