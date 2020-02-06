Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
06.02.20
12:55 Uhr
92,58 Euro
+2,66
+2,96 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,68
92,71
13:15
92,68
92,71
13:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC346,75+2,05 %
SANOFI SA92,58+2,96 %