The "U.K. Electric Bus Charging Station Market Research Report: By Type, Power Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From valuing $13.3 million in 2018, the U.K. electric bus charging station market is expected to garner $95.5 million in revenue by 2025, registering a 30.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The major factors having a positive influence on the market are the inclusion of electric buses in public fleet and the increase in government initiatives in popularizing these buses and providing the required infrastructure. Charging stations, also known as electric recharging points that are used to recharge an electric bus's batteries are termed as electric bus charging stations.

The U.K. electric bus charging station market is observing the trend of increasing procurement of overnight charging buses. Battery-run electric buses are presently available in two models buses meant for short range travel with a smaller battery, and an extended-range bus with a larger battery, which gets charged overnight. Buses with larger battery were more in demand as they have similar operational characteristics to diesel buses. Previously, being equipped with larger batteries, overnight charging buses were costlier than opportunity charging buses; the reduction in battery prices in recent years have further contributed to their popularity.

The U.K. electric bus charging station market is witnessing growth due the rising number of electric buses in the public transport fleet, which is mainly being supported by the government. Buses procured by the government are deployed for various purposes, such as military, transit, and public transport. Further, at the local level, electric buses are being integrated into the public transportation system, as the country is strongly committed to curbing vehicular pollution. For instance, in the U.K., approximately 4.0% of newly procured buses in 2018 were engineered to produce no emissions.

The major opportunity for growth for the U.K. electric bus charging station market lies in the surging demand for wireless charging of electric buses. Even though the initial installation cost of wireless charging infrastructure is high, these charging systems are becoming popular among users. A depot charger takes about 4-8 hours for charging the battery of an electric bus, whereas a conductive charger only takes 5-7 minutes to charge the same battery. This particular type of charger uses cordless technique and can effectively decrease the off-road time while traveling.

Therefore, the market for electric bus charging station in the country is headed toward a bright future in the forecast period amidst rising environmental concerns.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Power

1.3.3 Analysis Period

1.3.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.4.1 Volume

1.3.4.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Overnight charger

4.1.1.2 Opportunity charger

4.1.2 By Power

4.1.2.1 50 kW

4.1.2.2 50-150 kW

4.1.2.3 >150 kW

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increased preference for overnight charging buses

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rise in deployment of electric buses in public fleet

4.3.2.2 Government initiatives with respect to electric buses and related charging infrastructure

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High cost of equipment and installation

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Emergence of wireless charging systems

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Potential Strategies for Charging Electric Buses

5.1 Strategies for Charging Electric Bus

5.2 Government Initiatives and Regulations Toward Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure

Chapter 6. Europe Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Power

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

8.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

8.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

8.4.1 Client Wins

8.4.2 Partnerships

8.4.3 Other Developments

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 BYD Co. Ltd.

9.2 ABB Ltd.

9.3 Heliox B.V.

9.4 JEMA Energy S.A.

9.5 APT Controls Ltd.

