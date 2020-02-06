Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, February 6
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|6.7%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.8%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.7%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.7%
|Pennon Group
|4.6%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.5%
|Enbridge
|4.2%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.6%
|Fortum
|3.4%
|Engie
|3.3%
|National Grid
|3.2%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|3.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.0%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|2.9%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.9%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.8%
|SSE PLC
|2.7%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.6%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.5%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.5%
At close of business on 31 January 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|10.2%
|Multi Utilities
|18.5%
|Ports
|2.3%
|Renewable Energy
|31.3%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|4.7%
|Water & Waste
|15.4%
|Roads & Rail
|3.0%
|Gas
|10.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.9%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|22.7%
|China
|18.7%
|Latin America
|6.9%
|United Kingdom
|8.8%
|Global
|19.0%
|India
|2.8%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|7.1%
|Eastern Europe
|0.6%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.1%
|Middle East & Africa
|3.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.9%
|100.0%