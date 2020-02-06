Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.02.2020 | 13:10
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield6.7%
Northland Power Income Fund5.8%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.7%
China Everbright Intl.4.7%
Pennon Group4.6%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.5%
Enbridge4.2%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.6%
Fortum3.4%
Engie3.3%
National Grid3.2%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund3.1%
China Longyuan Power Group3.0%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.9%
TransAlta Renewables2.9%
OPG Power Ventures2.8%
SSE PLC2.7%
Pattern Energy Group2.6%
Metro Pacific Investments2.5%
Clearway Energy A Class2.5%

At close of business on 31 January 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity10.2%
Multi Utilities18.5%
Ports2.3%
Renewable Energy31.3%
Telecoms infrastructure4.7%
Water & Waste15.4%
Roads & Rail3.0%
Gas10.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.9%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.7%
China18.7%
Latin America6.9%
United Kingdom8.8%
Global19.0%
India2.8%
Europe (excluding UK)7.1%
Eastern Europe0.6%
Asia (excluding China)6.1%
Middle East & Africa3.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.9%
100.0%
