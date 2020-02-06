Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 6.7% Northland Power Income Fund 5.8% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.7% China Everbright Intl. 4.7% Pennon Group 4.6% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.5% Enbridge 4.2% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.6% Fortum 3.4% Engie 3.3% National Grid 3.2% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 3.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.0% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.9% TransAlta Renewables 2.9% OPG Power Ventures 2.8% SSE PLC 2.7% Pattern Energy Group 2.6% Metro Pacific Investments 2.5% Clearway Energy A Class 2.5%

At close of business on 31 January 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 10.2% Multi Utilities 18.5% Ports 2.3% Renewable Energy 31.3% Telecoms infrastructure 4.7% Water & Waste 15.4% Roads & Rail 3.0% Gas 10.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.9% 100.0%