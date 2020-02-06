Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, February 6
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.81
|Lukoil
|9.30
|Gazprom
|8.92
|AO Tatneft
|5.87
|X5 Retail Group
|4.82
|PZU
|4.27
|Novatek
|3.86
|PKO Bank Polski
|3.80
|Mail.Ru
|3.25
|VakifBank
|3.21
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|69.53
|Poland
|15.20
|Turkey
|12.00
|Greece
|4.33
|Romania
|2.65
|Hungary
|1.51
|Czech
|1.11
|Kuwait
|0.77
|Other European
|0.14
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.24
