WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2020 | 13:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank10.81
Lukoil9.30
Gazprom8.92
AO Tatneft5.87
X5 Retail Group4.82
PZU4.27
Novatek 3.86
PKO Bank Polski3.80
Mail.Ru3.25
VakifBank3.21

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2020 was as follows:

Russia69.53
Poland15.20
Turkey12.00
Greece4.33
Romania2.65
Hungary1.51
Czech1.11
Kuwait0.77
Other European0.14
Cash & Equivalents-7.24
© 2020 PR Newswire