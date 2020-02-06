Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 10.81 Lukoil 9.30 Gazprom 8.92 AO Tatneft 5.87 X5 Retail Group 4.82 PZU 4.27 Novatek 3.86 PKO Bank Polski 3.80 Mail.Ru 3.25 VakifBank 3.21

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2020 was as follows: