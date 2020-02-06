

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $557 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $573 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $774 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $4.62 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $774 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $4.62 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.70



