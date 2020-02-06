Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897933 ISIN: US5184391044 Ticker-Symbol: ELAA 
Tradegate
06.02.20
14:46 Uhr
195,14 Euro
+12,26
+6,70 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,56
194,76
14:49
192,16
195,14
14:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC195,14+6,70 %