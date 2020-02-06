

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, water technology company Xylem Inc. (XYL) initiated adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020, below analysts' expectations.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.96 to $3.16 per share, on organic revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent to between $5.30 billion and $5.35 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.31 per share on revenues of $5.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Xylem also announced that its Board of Directors declared an 8 percent higher dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share, payable on March 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020.



