

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.69 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



